The feds are slower, but states are also moving in on the Trump crime wave

Tish James, from her Twitter feed.

What New York’s Attorney General says

by Letitia James

Since we filed our lawsuit, Donald Trump and the Trump Organization have continued to engage in fraudulent business practices.

Today, we are acting to immediately stop this ongoing fraud.

Trump doesn’t get to play by different rules. We’re asking a court to:

Prevent the Trump Organization from moving assets to evade liability.

Appoint an independent monitor to oversee any new financial disclosures made to banks and insurers to ensure they are not fraudulent.

We will not allow Donald Trump and the Trump Organization to continue this fraud or evade accountability.

No one is above the law.

Claiming you have money that you do not have does not amount to the art of the deal.



It’s the art of the steal. pic.twitter.com/oMx5di9Mf8 — NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) September 21, 2022

