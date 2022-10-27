Veterans Day 2022 at the American Cemetery in Corozal

Scenes from years past

archive photos by Eric Jackson

The American Cemetery in Corozal is by treaty a little plot of US territory in Panama, something akin to what the US Embassy is. It’s well maintained in accordance the US culture — a different outlook than the standards of most Panamanian graveyards — and the even more exacting US military standards, by the American Battle Monuments Commission. Historically not only US diplomats attend, but also people from the embassies of countries that were allied with the United States in World War I, as November 11 marks the armistice that ended that atrocious war.

