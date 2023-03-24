¿Wappin? Lista de reproducción del 23 de marzo / March 23 playlist

Samara Joy
Samara Joy McLendon and band at INNtöne Jazz Festival 2022. Wikimedia photo by Schorle.

The Friday after the Exquinox
El viernes siguiente al Exquinox

Samara Joy – Can’t Get Out Of This Mood
https://youtu.be/tb1reqE4BzY

Fito Páez en Viña del Mar
https://www.youtube.com/live/wER1tcsrL3E

Janis Joplin – Ball and Chain
https://youtu.be/Z1LAphWvPwI

U Roy, Big Youth, Mad Professor & The Robotics at Rototom Sunsplash
https://youtu.be/eVS7TMDLCFY

The Bangles – Walk Like an Egyptian
https://youtu.be/Cv6tuzHUuuk

Cássia Eller – O Segundo Sol
https://youtu.be/QdWtFUiBLE0

Peter Tosh – Burial
https://youtu.be/eirblXMl30s

Billie Holiday – All of Me
https://youtu.be/7ON5i5-Trf4

Celia Cruz – Nuevo Ritmo Omelenko
https://youtu.be/JHHYiAM5vAs

Zoé & Denise Gutiérrez – Luna
https://youtu.be/6W4L2O-JQ-w

Roger Waters in Lisbon the other day
https://youtu.be/bdgaAJ-sayo

The Corrs – Dreams
https://youtu.be/-_GMSQD5bTg

Samantha Fish in Dortmund
https://youtu.be/8pFpIFJ_hvs

 

~ ~ ~
