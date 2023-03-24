¿Wappin? Lista de reproducción del 23 de marzo / March 23 playlist

Samara Joy McLendon and band at INNtöne Jazz Festival 2022. Wikimedia photo by Schorle.

The Friday after the Exquinox

El viernes siguiente al Exquinox

Samara Joy – Can’t Get Out Of This Mood

Fito Páez en Viña del Mar

Janis Joplin – Ball and Chain

U Roy, Big Youth, Mad Professor & The Robotics at Rototom Sunsplash

The Bangles – Walk Like an Egyptian

Cássia Eller – O Segundo Sol

Peter Tosh – Burial

Billie Holiday – All of Me

Celia Cruz – Nuevo Ritmo Omelenko

Zoé & Denise Gutiérrez – Luna

Roger Waters in Lisbon the other day

The Corrs – Dreams

Samantha Fish in Dortmund

