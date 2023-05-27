European Union et al: Stop demolishing Palestinian education

A school in Khan al-Ahmar, a small Bedouin village near Jerusalem, is funded by the European Union but coveted by nearby Israeli settlers, who have managed to get it placed on a list of dozens of Palestinian schools slated for demolition as part of West Bank and East Jerusalem ethnic cleansing efforts. Photo by Peter Biro — European Union.

