Hawkins: Ancon, Balboa and Balboa Heights on Fourth of July morning

NOTHING is just as it used to be. You think that time freezes just to satisfy your nostalgia? That said, the urban policies reflected here range from the abominable, through the negligent, to the acceptable and with a few bright spots. This and all the other photos on this page by Allan Hawkins V.

Fourth of July 2023: a photographic stroll

through Balboa, Balboa Heights and Ancon

photos by Allan Hawkins V.

