Riding with the heavies / Cabalgano con los pesados

The outlaw bikers of lore, or something. Viktor Mikhailovich Vasnetsov’s sketch of the painting of St. Vladimir’s Cathedral in Kyiv. State Museum of the history of religion, Saint Petersburg, Russia. Oil on canvas, 1887. A Wikimedia graphic. “Warriors of The Apocalypse.”

A scenic ride for all times – or the end of times
Un paseo panorámico para todos los tiempos

Arlo Guthrie – Motorcycle Song
https://youtu.be/i9S1o2RvcaE?si=qqVd00bIX6KnkZ8a

The Shangri-Las – Leader of the Pack
https://youtu.be/Q8UKf65NOzM?si=0EpbXunWY2h_QWID

Yomira John – Mala Paga
https://youtu.be/oLLoAicSnSI?si=tdGKMo8JMsPpXlOl

Eric Burdon – The Black Plague
https://youtu.be/3ZGbGYms2eI?si=U-EXh0ex4n8kFCee

Robbie Robertson – Fallen Angel
https://youtu.be/0MGXnMLESEA?si=pRAmxCykAQEPT9wR

Carlos Vives – Concierto Viña del Mar 2018
https://youtu.be/07cmLSq8VOY?si=QKw9LUqsxoNbi7B9

Tracy Chapman – Fast Car
https://youtu.be/yvGfVdx-gNo?si=GIhHq-V-pYD8KNO5

Aterciopelados – Maligno
https://youtu.be/ih1XaIi9BBM?si=AvdZpvi4gGcCzFfZ

Bruce Springsteen – The River
https://youtu.be/lc6F47Z6PI4?si=6LOkzBdTNSeVFPYA

Buffy Sainte Marie – Universal Soldier
https://youtu.be/zYEsFQ_gt7c?si=j-SLYKk30tsLuy_Y

Jimi Hendrix – All Along The Watchtower
https://youtu.be/TLV4_xaYynY?si=xdJdsvh8K5mCu5GX

Atahualpa Yupanqui – Los ejes de mi carreta
https://youtu.be/w9g9jvZ4yJ0?si=vD7oBPf7F882pfsA

Mercedes Sosa – Acústico
https://youtu.be/uooknhj5EiU?si=ivVK8YFiZaWkl4JN

Fugees – No Woman, No Cry
https://youtu.be/kOmhVEiq95I?si=KL0_G6SmdQ8RFqFb

Rubén Blades – Tierra Dura
https://youtu.be/ooZYWgwJfqc?si=OTlTjnMKhjnD4g9H

The Cranberries – Zombie
https://youtu.be/6Ejga4kJUts?si=lxyJZ17rOUHnw0rt

Jan & Dean – Dead Man’s Curve
https://youtu.be/yrCuMPeSu9s?si=c9Fg6pyuV1AeZxLu

