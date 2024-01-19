¿Wappin? Music for a water rationing day / Música para un día de poca agua

Seeking shade on a dry season day in Anton. Buscando sombra en un día de verano en Antón.

A dry season day

Un día de verano

Afrodisiaco – Ese Moreno

https://youtu.be/xF9yiydDg08?si=S47OF7ESfX6yXjDW

Billy Cobham et al – Red Baron & Stratus

https://youtu.be/ikPN5CWFpLc?si=HkPFROIvoKlKKoa7

Yusuf Islam / Cat Stevens – Peace Train

https://youtu.be/A1IrqTMeZbg?si=yQXyHRjeOmPm9qfS

Joni Mitchell – Both Sides Now

https://youtu.be/jxiluPSmAF8?si=vq3x9V8Qfzk3EqwY

Taylor Swift – You Belong With Me

https://youtu.be/VuNIsY6JdUw?si=uStI0XyrQpu84XdP

Bob Dylan & Joan Baez – It Ain’t Me Babe

https://youtu.be/wh6yOC3rFes?si=cSoH9dnT-2ABwlfQ

Solinka – Bemba Colora

https://youtu.be/95rsC8Gqbpo?si=460-k-319C2lYbTM

Jimi Hendrix – Voodoo Child

https://youtu.be/0RFo1knXFlE?si=HgefiHhwy6y0oVYE

Crosby, Stills & Nash – Wooden Ships

https://youtu.be/1Hz1ZoVrJv0?si=yodqhNFcIaMZ91nP

Rubén Blades & Wynton Marsalis – Patria

https://youtu.be/fICKyFVF9as?si=xJFEZaTWMx3soyEo

Erika Ender – Panamá Mia

https://youtu.be/ZspwSzidkmQ?si=F5Ydkkjbnm3L9sy1

Alma Sufi Ensamble et a – Solo le pido a Dios

https://youtu.be/TXOUpXKn1NM?si=Cn0YKOeYGhw44voc

