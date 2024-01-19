¿Wappin? Music for a water rationing day / Música para un día de poca agua

0
dog day
Seeking shade on a dry season day in Anton. Buscando sombra en un día de verano en Antón.

A dry season day
Un día de verano

Afrodisiaco – Ese Moreno
https://youtu.be/xF9yiydDg08?si=S47OF7ESfX6yXjDW

Billy Cobham et al – Red Baron & Stratus
https://youtu.be/ikPN5CWFpLc?si=HkPFROIvoKlKKoa7

Yusuf Islam / Cat Stevens – Peace Train
https://youtu.be/A1IrqTMeZbg?si=yQXyHRjeOmPm9qfS

Joni Mitchell – Both Sides Now
https://youtu.be/jxiluPSmAF8?si=vq3x9V8Qfzk3EqwY

Taylor Swift – You Belong With Me
https://youtu.be/VuNIsY6JdUw?si=uStI0XyrQpu84XdP

Bob Dylan & Joan Baez – It Ain’t Me Babe
https://youtu.be/wh6yOC3rFes?si=cSoH9dnT-2ABwlfQ

Solinka – Bemba Colora
https://youtu.be/95rsC8Gqbpo?si=460-k-319C2lYbTM

Jimi Hendrix – Voodoo Child
https://youtu.be/0RFo1knXFlE?si=HgefiHhwy6y0oVYE

Crosby, Stills & Nash – Wooden Ships
https://youtu.be/1Hz1ZoVrJv0?si=yodqhNFcIaMZ91nP

Rubén Blades & Wynton Marsalis – Patria
https://youtu.be/fICKyFVF9as?si=xJFEZaTWMx3soyEo

Erika Ender – Panamá Mia
https://youtu.be/ZspwSzidkmQ?si=F5Ydkkjbnm3L9sy1

Alma Sufi Ensamble et a – Solo le pido a Dios
https://youtu.be/TXOUpXKn1NM?si=Cn0YKOeYGhw44voc

 

Contact us by email at thepanamanews@gmail.com

To fend off hackers, organized trolls and other online vandalism, our website comments feature is switched off. Instead, come to our Facebook page to join in the discussion.

These links are interactive — click on the boxes

 

click to donate via PayPal

 

 

>

Tweet

 
PDC
 

VFA_4

 

FB_2

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR