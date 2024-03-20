Prominent Jewish Americans condemn AIPAC effort to “dominate” US primaries

There is a hue and cry to call Glazer “self-hating” for this. A lot has been invested in this vilification.

Prominent US Jews condemn AIPAC

by Jake Johnson — Common Dreams

More than 100 prominent Jewish Americans signed a statement released Wednesday condemning the American Israel Public Affairs Committee’s increasingly aggressive interventions in US elections, particularly Democratic Party primaries in which the powerful lobbying group is spending big to unseat progressives.

The statement’s list of signatories includes well-known scholars, rabbis, anti-war activists, journalists, and filmmakers who have “agreed to come together to highlight and oppose the unprecedented and damaging role of AIPAC” and its allied organizations in the American electoral process. The statement calls on Democratic candidates to reject all funding from AIPAC’s political network.

AIPAC’s political entities, including its United Democracy Project super PAC, are expected to spend $100 million this election cycle targeting candidates who have backed a cease-fire in Gaza or have otherwise been deemed inadequately pro-Israel.

“We recognize the purpose of AIPAC’s interventions in electoral politics is to defeat any critics of Israeli government policy and to support candidates who vow unwavering loyalty to Israel, thereby ensuring the United States’ continuing support for all that Israel does, regardless of its violence and illegality,” reads the new statement from Jewish Americans, which can be read in full below.

“Given that Israel is so isolated internationally that it could not continue its inhumane treatment of the Palestinians without US political and military support, AIPAC is an essential link in the chain that holds in place the unbearable tragedy of Israel/Palestine,” the statement continues. “In the coming U.S. elections, we need to break that chain in order to help free the people of Israel/Palestine to pursue peaceful coexistence.”

In contrast to AIPAC, we are American Jews who believe that US support for foreign governments should only be extended to those that respect the full human and civil rights, and right to self-determination, of all people.

The statement comes days after more than 20 progressive advocacy organizations—including Jewish Voice for Peace Action and the Jewish-led IfNotNow Movement—formed a coalition aimed at countering AIPAC’s influence in the 2024 elections after the lobbying group had a significant impact on the 2022 midterms.

According to OpenSecrets, most of the candidates AIPAC supported in the 2022 cycle won their races after the group’s super PAC raised more than $30 million.

In the current cycle, AIPAC’s top targets are members of the progressive Squad who have called for a cease-fire and end to weapons exports to Israel. As The Interceptreported earlier this month, AIPAC recruited and is funding Rep. Jamaal Bowman’s (D-N.Y.) primary challenger and is expected to spend heavily to unseat Rep. Summer Lee (D-Pa.), who overcame AIPAC money to win her seat in Pennsylvania’s 12th Congressional District in 2022.

On top of working to sink progressives, AIPAC has also previously “endorsed Republican extremists and dozens of Congress members who’d voted against certifying” President Joe Biden’s 2020 victory over former President Donald Trump, the Jewish Americans noted in their new statement.

“In contrast to AIPAC, we are American Jews who believe that US support for foreign governments should only be extended to those that respect the full human and civil rights, and right to self-determination, of all people,” the statement reads. “We oppose all forms of racism and bigotry, including antisemitism—and we support the historic alliance in our country of Jewish Americans with African Americans and other people of color in the cause of civil rights and equal justice.”

“Therefore, we strongly oppose AIPAC’s attempts to dominate Democratic primary elections,” the statement adds. “We will support candidates who are opposed by AIPAC, and who are advocates for peace and a new, just U.S. policy toward Israel/Palestine.”

Read the full statement and list of signatories:

We are Jewish Americans who have varying perspectives. We’ve agreed to come together to highlight and oppose the unprecedented and damaging role of AIPAC (American Israel Public Affairs Committee) and allied groups in US elections, especially within Democratic Party primaries. We recognize the purpose of AIPAC’s interventions in electoral politics is to defeat any critics of Israeli Government policy and to support candidates who vow unwavering loyalty to Israel, thereby ensuring the United States’ continuing support for all that Israel does, regardless of its violence and illegality. Given that Israel is so isolated internationally that it could not continue its inhumane treatment of the Palestinians without US political and military support, AIPAC is an essential link in the chain that holds in place the unbearable tragedy of Israel/Palestine. In the coming US elections, we need to break that chain in order to help free the people of Israel/Palestine to pursue peaceful coexistence. In the same 2021-22 election cycle in which AIPAC endorsed Republican extremists and dozens of Congress members who’d voted against certifying Biden’s victory over Trump, the AIPAC network raised millions from Trump donors and spent the money inside Democratic primaries against progressives, mostly candidates of color. AIPAC is now vowing to spend even more millions in the 2024 Democratic primaries, targeting specific Democrats in Congress—initially all legislators of color—who’ve advocated for a Gaza cease-fire, a position supported by the vast majority of Democratic voters. AIPAC’s election spending increasingly works to defeat candidates who criticize the racist policies of Israel. In contrast to AIPAC, we are American Jews who believe that US support for foreign governments should only be extended to those that respect the full human and civil rights, and right to self-determination, of all people. We oppose all forms of racism and bigotry, including antisemitism—and we support the historic alliance in our country of Jewish Americans with African Americans and other people of color in the cause of civil rights and equal justice. Therefore, we strongly oppose AIPAC’s attempts to dominate Democratic primary elections. We call on Democratic candidates to not accept AIPAC network funding, and demand that the Democratic leadership not allow Republican funders to use that network to deform Democratic primary elections. We will support candidates who are opposed by AIPAC, and who are advocates for peace and a new, just US policy toward Israel/Palestine. Signed by: (Organizational Affiliations For Identification Purposes Only) Adam Gold, Senior Strategist, Working Families Party Adam Shatz, London Review of Books Alan Levine, Civil rights lawyer Alan Minsky, Executive Director, Progressive Democrats of America Alicia T. Singham Goodwin, Political Director at Jews For Racial & Economic Justice Rabbi Alissa Wise, Lead Organizer, Rabbis for Ceasefire Alisse Waterson, Presidential Scholar and Professor, John Jay College, CUNY Anna Baltzer, Author, “Witness in Palestine: A Jewish American Woman in the Occupied Territories” Anthony Karefa Rogers-Wright, M4BL Black Hive/Black Alliance for Peace Ariel Dorfman, Novelist, playwright, essayist, human rights activist Ariel Gold, Executive Director, Fellowship of Reconciliation Ariela Gross, Distinguished Professor, UCLA School of Law Rabbi Dr. Aryeh Cohen, Professor, American Jewish University Aurora Levins Morales, Writer Aviva Chomsky, Professor of History, Salem State University Aviva Orenstein, Professor, Maurer School of Law, Indiana University Ben Cohen, Co-founder, Ben & Jerry’s, philanthropist Ben Ehrenreich, Author, winner of American Book Award Beth Miller, Political Director, Jewish Voice for Peace Rabbi Brant Rosen Rabbi Brian Walt Caroline Levine, Professor of the Humanities, Cornell University Dan Segal, Professor Emeritus, Anthropology and History, Pitzer College Dan Simon, Professor of Law and Psychology, University of Southern California Daniel Stolzenberg, Associate Professor of History, University of California, Davis Danny Goldberg, Music executive, author Dave Zirin, Sports editor at The Nation, author David Vine, Professor of Anthropology, American University Deborah Eisenberg, Writer and actress Deena Metzger, Poet, novelist, and essayist Dennis Bernstein, Poet, human rights reporter, and host of Flashpoints Donna Nevel, Educator Eliot Katz, Poet, author “The Poetry and Politics of Allen Ginsberg” Elliott Gould Eric Drooker, Graphic novelist and artist Estee Chandler, Board Chair, Jewish Voice for Peace Action Eva Borgwardt, National Spokesperson, If Not Now Ira Shor, Professor Emeritus, Graduate Center, CUNY Gabriel Winant, Assistant Professor of History, University of Chicago Gail Hershatter, Professor Emeritus of History, University of California, Santa Cruz Gene Bruskin, Labor leader and playwright Hadar Cohen, Scholar, mystic, and artist Hollie Ainbinder, Program Director, Institute for Public Accuracy Howard Horowitz, Board President, WESPAC Foundation Howard A. Rodman, Screenwriter, novelist, and educator Ivan Handler, J Street Chicago James Schamus, Filmmaker, Professor, Columbia University Jay Levin, Founder of LA Weekly Jeff Cohen, Media critic, retired Ithaca College journalism professor Jeff Gottlieb, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Jennifer Spitzer, Associate Professor, Literatures in English, Ithaca College Rabbi Jessica Rosenberg, Organizer, founding member, Radical Jewish Calendar Joel Beinin, Emeritus Professor of History, Stanford University Judith Butler, Professor, University of California, Berkeley Judith Gurewich, Publisher, Other Press Kenneth Pomeranz, Professor, University of Chicago, Yuen Campus in Hong Kong Larry Cohen, Former President of Communications Workers of America Laura Dittmar, Professor Emerita, author of “Tracing Homelands” Leora Auslander, Professor, University of Chicago Lesley Williams, Librarian, Board Member, Jewish Voice for Peace Action Lisa Sternlieb, Associate Professor of English and Jewish Studies, Penn State University Marcy Winograd, Co-founder, Progressive Caucus, California Democratic Party Marjorie Cohn, Professor Emerita of Law, past president of National Lawyers Guild Mark Dimondstein, President of the American Postal Workers Union Mark Weisbrot, Co-Director, Center for Economic and Policy Research Martin A. Lee, Author, “The Beast Reawakens” Maya Schenwar, Director, Truthout Center for Grassroots Journalism Medea Benjamin, CODEPINK Co-founder Michael Greenberg, Founder and Executive Director, Climate Defiance Mike Hersh, Communications Director, Progressive Democrats of America Mitchell Plitnick, President, ReThinking Foreign Policy Molly Crabapple, Artist and writer Morgan Spector, Actor Naomi Dann, Chief of Staff, Housing Justice for All Nomi Stolzenberg, Professor, USC Gould School of Law Norman Solomon, National Director, RootsAction Dr. Paul Zeitz, Author and activist Penny Rosenwasser, Author, Center for Jewish Nonviolence Peter Beinart, Editor-at-Large, Jewish Currents, author, and journalism professor Phyllis Bennis, Fellow, Institute for Policy Studies Rafael Shimunov, Radio host and co-founder, The Jewish Vote Rebecca Vilkomerson, Organizer and author Richard Bauman, Professor Emeritus, Indiana University Richard Handler, Professor of Anthropology, University of Virginia Rick Goldsmith, Documentary filmmaker Robert Brenner, Professor Emeritus of History, UCLA Robert Greenwald, Filmmaker, President of Brave New Films Robert Herbst, Esq., Board Co-Chair, Israeli Committee Against House Demolitions (ICAHD) Robert Naiman, Former Policy Director, Just Foreign Policy Robert Scheer, Author, journalist, publisher of ScheerPost Sam Rosenthal, Political Director, RootsAction Samuel Moyn, Chancellor Kent Professor of Law and History, Yale University Sarah Jaffe, Journalist, author of “Work Won’t Love You Back” Sarah Schulman, Writer Seth Ackerman, Editor-at-Large, Jacobin Sheldon Pollock, Professor Emeritus, Columbia University Simone Zimmerman, Co-founder, IfNotNow Sarah Sophie Flicker, Artist, actress, and activist Spencer Ackerman, Journalist and author Stefanie Fox, Executive Director, Jewish Voice for Peace Susan Adelman, Feminist, activist, and philanthropist Suzanne Gordon, Journalist and author Suzi Weissman, Professor of Politics, St. Mary’s College Tony Kushner, Writer Victor Wallis, Professor of Liberal Arts, Berklee College of Music Wallace Shawn, Actor & Playwright Zillah Eisenstein, Professor Emerita of Politics, Ithaca College

