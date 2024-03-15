¿Wappin? All are not what they claim to be / Todos no son lo que dicen ser

0
NOT to be trusted: Elliott Abrams at CPAC in 2012 / NO se puede confiar: Elliott Abrams en CPAC en 2012. Photo / Foto Gage Skidmore.

Carteristas, pretendientes y policía cerebral Pickpockets, pretenders and brain police

Lesley Gore – You Don’t Own Me https://youtu.be/OYB1rbL8EHo?si=J3X3w4NMu19deJ-u

Johnny Rivers – Secret Agent Man https://youtu.be/6iaR3WO71j4?si=piIeBGaJsp8Jgetg

Big Mama Thornton – I Smell A Rat https://youtu.be/eQi-524GfdA?si=FJogxzHou7S3LUOH

Natalia Lafourcade – Hasta la Raíz https://youtu.be/IKmPci5VXz0?si=wnSHUA4qbnWo2j15

Coven – One Tin Soldier https://youtu.be/HKx0tdlxMfY?si=rSLa4UQU2fucWq1p

Buffalo Springfield – For What It’s Worth https://youtu.be/gp5JCrSXkJY?si=oSNKMvNFH0Ij7CtH

The Cranberries – Free To Decide https://youtu.be/0WfUGjtg87M?si=k-YsERDvsptR5kfr

Los Rabanes – Perfidia https://youtu.be/NG_wa4Ysg7c?si=QW6Oy8FNDg2i0lEp

Chrissy Hynde – I Shall Be Released https://youtu.be/63PL1tB8OvU?si=6TQxWYQ5UxmHVBgN

Pink Floyd – Wish You Were Here https://youtu.be/6qQA7ZqmSr8?si=Nn2tEgqy1OTEfnVz

Suzanne Vega – Luka https://youtu.be/VZt7J0iaUD0?si=CBmUYkwlyuUR1kZc

The Knickerbockers – Lies https://youtu.be/BH9YRpz757Y?si=hx2zYymARxNs5eni

Neil Young – Down By The River https://youtu.be/KflCXmEX6BY?si=17jViEi93cwbJKDF

Olivia Rodrigo – Traitor https://youtu.be/6tsu2oeZJgo?si=irAZgYnXXxvNabqM

The Mothers of Invention – Who Are The Brain Police? https://youtu.be/sM9nx3rUdSg?si=8LkpizNK0cbXwm_C

 

Para defendernos de los piratas informáticos, los trolls organizados y otros actos de vandalismo en línea, la función de comentarios de nuestro sitio web está desactivada. En cambio, ven a nuestra página de Facebook para unirte a la discusión.
 

~ ~ ~
