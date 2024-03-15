¿Wappin? All are not what they claim to be / Todos no son lo que dicen ser

NOT to be trusted: Elliott Abrams at CPAC in 2012 / NO se puede confiar: Elliott Abrams en CPAC en 2012. Photo / Foto Gage Skidmore.
Carteristas, pretendientes y policía cerebral Pickpockets, pretenders and brain police
Lesley Gore – You Don’t Own Me https://youtu.be/OYB1rbL8EHo?si=J3X3w4NMu19deJ-u
Johnny Rivers – Secret Agent Man https://youtu.be/6iaR3WO71j4?si=piIeBGaJsp8Jgetg
Big Mama Thornton – I Smell A Rat https://youtu.be/eQi-524GfdA?si=FJogxzHou7S3LUOH
Natalia Lafourcade – Hasta la Raíz https://youtu.be/IKmPci5VXz0?si=wnSHUA4qbnWo2j15
Coven – One Tin Soldier https://youtu.be/HKx0tdlxMfY?si=rSLa4UQU2fucWq1p
Buffalo Springfield – For What It’s Worth https://youtu.be/gp5JCrSXkJY?si=oSNKMvNFH0Ij7CtH
The Cranberries – Free To Decide https://youtu.be/0WfUGjtg87M?si=k-YsERDvsptR5kfr
Los Rabanes – Perfidia https://youtu.be/NG_wa4Ysg7c?si=QW6Oy8FNDg2i0lEp
Chrissy Hynde – I Shall Be Released https://youtu.be/63PL1tB8OvU?si=6TQxWYQ5UxmHVBgN
Pink Floyd – Wish You Were Here https://youtu.be/6qQA7ZqmSr8?si=Nn2tEgqy1OTEfnVz
Suzanne Vega – Luka https://youtu.be/VZt7J0iaUD0?si=CBmUYkwlyuUR1kZc
The Knickerbockers – Lies https://youtu.be/BH9YRpz757Y?si=hx2zYymARxNs5eni
Neil Young – Down By The River https://youtu.be/KflCXmEX6BY?si=17jViEi93cwbJKDF
Olivia Rodrigo – Traitor https://youtu.be/6tsu2oeZJgo?si=irAZgYnXXxvNabqM
The Mothers of Invention – Who Are The Brain Police? https://youtu.be/sM9nx3rUdSg?si=8LkpizNK0cbXwm_C
~ ~ ~
