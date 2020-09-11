¿Wappin? 9/11: Down to the last flower again ~ 11/9: Hasta la última flor otra vez



De la portada del clásico antibélico de James Thurber From the cover of James Thurber’s antiwar classic The Last Flower De la portada del clásico antibélico de James Thurber La Última Flor

Chile 1973, USA 2001 and so many other places and times before and since

Chile 1973, EEUU 2001 y tantos otros lugares y épocas antes y después

Mercedes Sosa & León Gieco – Solo le pido a Dios

https://youtu.be/Gvyl_zdji2k

Victor Jara – Manifiesto

https://youtu.be/en8yqVxuT-U

Beyoncé – I Was Here

https://youtu.be/a68EAqjKPP4

Kafu Banton – No me hablen de bala

https://youtu.be/QdMWMGxA1v8

Bob Marley et al – One Love Peace Concert

https://youtu.be/s7ieaiff8rY

Robbie Robertson – Shine Your Light

https://youtu.be/EXnOoH-WQ84

Neil Young – Powderfinger

https://youtu.be/ETOIIWot-3Y

Rubén Blades & Maná – Desapariciones

https://youtu.be/7FdLklpswOk

The Original Cast – One Tin Soldier

https://youtu.be/cTBx-hHf4BE

Mark Knopfler – Brothers In Arms

https://youtu.be/BVKfd-ki_zU

Romulo Castro & Grupo Tuira – La Rosa de los Vientos

https://youtu.be/QUoV65mVgss

Roger Waters – The Gunner’s Dream

https://youtu.be/aKnd8Hj6skI

Five Finger Death Punch – Wrong Side Of Heaven

https://youtu.be/o_l4Ab5FRwM

Paz Sin Fronteras 1

https://youtu.be/JlMjTjefIzE

Paz Sin Fronteras 2

https://youtu.be/sxIQgTAM4jY

