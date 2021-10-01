Fundacion Libertad, A liberal perspective on the mayor’s seafood market plan

The outside part of the present Mercado de Mariscos. An argument might reasonably be made for a second seafood market for Panama City, in another neighborhood. However, Mayor Tank of Gas doesn’t cite any such purpose. He wants to tear down the perfectly fine but perhaps not big enough market in order to feed more automobile traffic onto the Cinta Costera. He’d trash a gift from the government of Japan in favor of a truly insane urban traffic plan. Archive photo by Eric Jackson.

The emperor’s new market

by the Fundacion Libertad

Since his arrival at Panama’s city hall, the current mayor has only known how to propose pharaonic and unnecessary projects, while the priorities of the city are neglected.

Panama is a city that has been deprived of sidewalks and public spaces, giving preference to vehicles over people, but instead of improving roads for citizens, our local authorities spend their time inventing project after project, leaving us doubting whether they genuinely want is to leave a legacy for the next generations or if these project ideas are whims that will leave a herd of white elephants in our city.

First it was the beach, which despite popular displeasure he tried to push at any cost. Now, the most recent invention is a new seafood market, even without a proposed location, with the supposed purpose of improving the area’s roads. What is the strategy? Is there a strategy? Or is it that there are other purposes behind such insistence on these projects?

From a liberal perspective, we support the decentralization and autonomy of local governments. However, this has to be based on the transparency and accountability of the authorities and projects must address the needs of citizens within a framework of collaboration and consensus.

Likewise, we urge the municipal authorities to remove the bags under their eyes and look beyond San Felipe and the Cinta Costera. There are areas in the northern part of the capital district that are actively demanding action to improve their quality of life.

The municipalities’ funds are supposed to work for the taxpayers, not to be wasted on unnecessary and unnecessary projects. These latter could well be used to divert resources to unknown ends.

We view with suspicion the emergence of improvised and half-thought projects, which if carried out, would drain valuable resources away from taxpayers, without a sure return.

Contact us by email at fund4thepanamanews@gmail.com

To fend off hackers, organized trolls and other online vandalism, our website comments feature is switched off. Instead, come to our Facebook page to join in the discussion.

These links are interactive — click on the boxes