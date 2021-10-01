¿Wappin? What say the Rastafarian Jury? / ¿Qué dice el jurado rastafari?

Rastafari and a unit of the Gideon Force.

Say you irie, or not irie?

Sevana – Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

https://youtu.be/LMQp9x3hkMc

Gondwana en vivo en Buenos Aires

https://youtu.be/lJ_3Ze0qfN4

Steel Pulse Live at Rototom Sunsplash 2017

https://youtu.be/Q0__YRd8ivw

Séptima Raíz concierto en TRAMA 2018

https://youtu.be/GAz4ekdBlXc

Roots Daughters

https://youtu.be/czeKu4bx8WY

Sly & Robbie et al at @ The Buttermarket Jazz and Roots Club

https://youtu.be/7U4nm0Vvcz8

Koffee at Rockpalast 2019

https://youtu.be/PfoThkrTUTc

Contact us by email at / Contáctanos por correo electrónico a fund4thepanamanews@gmail.com

To fend off hackers, organized trolls and other online vandalism, our website comments feature is switched off. Instead, come to our Facebook page to join in the discussion.

Para defendernos de los piratas informáticos, los trolls organizados y otros actos de vandalismo en línea, la función de comentarios de nuestro sitio web está desactivada. En cambio, ven a nuestra página de Facebook para unirte a la discusión.

~ ~ ~

These announcements are interactive. Click on them for more information.

Estos anuncios son interactivos. Toque en ellos para seguir a las páginas de web.