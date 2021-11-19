¿Wappin? A friend cries to heaven ~ Un amigo llora al cielo

El Campeón stood guard, with a friend backing him up.

And in the end… / Y al final…

Joss Stone – Never Forget My Love

https://youtu.be/T8b2u10BnQw

Yomira John & Galu – Goe Massi, Goe Bunor

https://youtu.be/ADYfqU9xVjM

Pablo Alborán – Si Hubieras Querido

https://youtu.be/PO7Q7SD1JSk

Atahualpa Yupanqui – Preguntitas Sobre Dios

https://youtu.be/Z81bPPknxDU

Adele – My Little Love

https://youtu.be/zIF70l1zUKU

Ruben Blades & Lin Manuel Miranda – Pedro Navaja

https://youtu.be/y0JCWhvGtn4

Mon Laferte – No Soy Para Ti

https://youtu.be/iZ-wJJH0phU

U2 with Mick Jagger & Fergie – Gimme Shelter

https://youtu.be/1T2w2HiG4cE

Natalia Lafourcade – Lo Que Construimos

https://youtu.be/RS6CRP_OoQA

David Bowie – Heroes

https://youtu.be/bsYp9q3QNaQ

Allen Stone & Alessia Cara – Bed I Made

https://youtu.be/4y2EwbIzfeo

Marc Anthony – Mala

https://youtu.be/kjqMFOcRpuI

Zahara – Nyamezela

https://youtu.be/pps3E1GPsE8

Sin Bandera – Ahora Sé

https://youtu.be/XXZIqFHFadQ

Beth Hart – Caught Out In The Rain

https://youtu.be/lzdJf7Hqttk

Led Zeppelin – Dazed and Confused

https://youtu.be/ZQgYn23Xvck



https://youtu.be/YDgqP_4Q_fM Grateful Dead – Live at Buckeye Lake 1993

