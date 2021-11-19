¿Wappin? A friend cries to heaven ~ Un amigo llora al cielo

El Campeón stood guard, with a friend backing him up.
And in the end… / Y al final…
Joss Stone – Never Forget My Love
https://youtu.be/T8b2u10BnQw
Yomira John & Galu – Goe Massi, Goe Bunor
https://youtu.be/ADYfqU9xVjM
Pablo Alborán – Si Hubieras Querido
https://youtu.be/PO7Q7SD1JSk
Atahualpa Yupanqui – Preguntitas Sobre Dios
https://youtu.be/Z81bPPknxDU
Adele – My Little Love
https://youtu.be/zIF70l1zUKU
Ruben Blades & Lin Manuel Miranda – Pedro Navaja
https://youtu.be/y0JCWhvGtn4
Mon Laferte – No Soy Para Ti
https://youtu.be/iZ-wJJH0phU
U2 with Mick Jagger & Fergie – Gimme Shelter
https://youtu.be/1T2w2HiG4cE
Natalia Lafourcade – Lo Que Construimos
https://youtu.be/RS6CRP_OoQA
David Bowie – Heroes
https://youtu.be/bsYp9q3QNaQ
Allen Stone & Alessia Cara – Bed I Made
https://youtu.be/4y2EwbIzfeo
Marc Anthony – Mala
https://youtu.be/kjqMFOcRpuI
Zahara – Nyamezela
https://youtu.be/pps3E1GPsE8
Sin Bandera – Ahora Sé
https://youtu.be/XXZIqFHFadQ
Beth Hart – Caught Out In The Rain
https://youtu.be/lzdJf7Hqttk
Led Zeppelin – Dazed and Confused
https://youtu.be/ZQgYn23Xvck
Grateful Dead – Live at Buckeye Lake 1993
https://youtu.be/YDgqP_4Q_fM
Contact us by email at / Contáctanos por correo electrónico a fund4thepanamanews@gmail.com
To fend off hackers, organized trolls and other online vandalism, our website comments feature is switched off. Instead, come to our Facebook page to join in the discussion.
Para defendernos de los piratas informáticos, los trolls organizados y otros actos de vandalismo en línea, la función de comentarios de nuestro sitio web está desactivada. En cambio, ven a nuestra página de Facebook para unirte a la discusión.