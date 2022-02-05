¿Wappin? Songs to learn a language / Canciones para aprender un idioma

Cruz Park
Celia Cruz Park in Union City, New Jersey, where there is a large Cuban-American community.
Parque Celia Cruz en Union City, Nueva Jersey, donde hay una gran comunidad cubanoamericana.

Escucha, lee las traducciones y aprende
Listen, read the translations and learn

Rubén Blades – Plástico
https://youtu.be/uJHBeT8-cfE

Aretha Franklin – Respect
https://youtu.be/x1n4L3OLZOs

Carla Morrison – Todo Pasa
https://youtu.be/Bd_xmsyI5HM

Peter Tosh – Mystic Man
https://youtu.be/yNPoRSwQdmE

Arlo Guthrie – Victor Jara
https://youtu.be/F5jjnuGN1Cw

Marvin Gaye – What’s Going On
https://youtu.be/ZxhbpA6kJHc

Dire Straits – Brothers in Arms
https://youtu.be/9ki1wCprH-s

Nina Simone – Tomrorow is My Turn
https://youtu.be/GchAs0FjmIs

Joss Stone – Right to be wrong
https://youtu.be/5fZ64d9oVuE

Cultura Profética – La complicidad
https://youtu.be/JluOWij67w4

Neil Young – Cowgirl In the Sand
https://youtu.be/N96sdokN5Rc

Mon Laferte & Enrique Bunbury – Mi buen amor
https://youtu.be/q9rs_wsx4ZI

Romeo Santos – Propuesta Indecente
https://youtu.be/N7RPw6zY440

Celia Cruz – La Negra Tiene Tumbao
https://youtu.be/XIqu9U6tcgQ

Taylor Swift – All Too Well
https://youtu.be/uZoovJErnWo

 

