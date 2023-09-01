¿Wappin? on Labor Day Weekend / en el fin de semana del Día del Trabajo

Sofia Valdés, a Panamanian in the diaspora, in Chicago. Photo from Jonathan Aguilar’s Twitter feed.
Now the Friday playlist gets into September
Ahora la lista de reproducción del viernes llega a septiembre
Karen Peralta & Daniela Vergara – Popurrí de Tambor Norte
https://youtu.be/i-BQZfbICxM?si=brfvc-sV9HPx5E4P
Bob Dylan – Hurricane
https://youtu.be/voH11xV4AKI?si=sfNx6UM4pdNIxyDC
Mon Laferte En Directo 2020
https://youtu.be/qN5sx1mOrlw?si=GaxlB0FiypbZBiMp
Hoyt Axton & Renee Armand – Boney Fingers
https://youtu.be/V1sSAqJ-mg0?si=cptI1TToIb7FPShL
Miles Davis et al – Time After Time
https://youtu.be/VLEj7E8ORU4?si=q5GVFfxVPJodeEhI
Cyndi Lauper – Live in Yokohama 1991
https://youtu.be/qmxqHenaFhA?si=dE4PpabWdpGZV1cv
Billy Bragg – Never Buy The Sun
https://youtu.be/6uWw7kuiCss?si=uGZRHYWi641Rzue1
Natalie Merchant – Keep Your Courage album
https://youtu.be/z_Zsku7Cqw8?si=mcvB8MUemHLDVIbE
Sofía Valdés – Little Did I Know
https://youtu.be/qOKS7qN0who?si=myAgiRGaeb5uBjaW
Neil Young & Crazy Horse – F*cking Up
https://youtu.be/SS3PrUoFb5M?si=vwZlhhy68DvdioQw
Zahara at the 7th EMY Africa Awards
https://youtu.be/pk5RXddQcik?si=B95LSWbPPMGKZQTh
Romeo Santos – Solo Conmigo
https://youtu.be/69ppp5Ipook?si=zTXgFy6nFq56DYuI
Jazz Effects de Panamá – Punta de lanza Manhattan
https://youtu.be/ZB1OiepkOLs?si=WXWOcud3Bm1f3xVv
Contact us by email at fund4thepanamanews@gmail.com
To fend off hackers, organized trolls and other online vandalism, our website comments feature is switched off. Instead, come to our Facebook page to join in the discussion.
These links are interactive — click on the boxes