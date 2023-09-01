¿Wappin? on Labor Day Weekend / en el fin de semana del Día del Trabajo

Sofia Valdés, a Panamanian in the diaspora, in Chicago. Photo from Jonathan Aguilar’s Twitter feed.

Now the Friday playlist gets into September

Ahora la lista de reproducción del viernes llega a septiembre

Karen Peralta & Daniela Vergara – Popurrí de Tambor Norte

https://youtu.be/i-BQZfbICxM?si=brfvc-sV9HPx5E4P

Bob Dylan – Hurricane

https://youtu.be/voH11xV4AKI?si=sfNx6UM4pdNIxyDC

Mon Laferte En Directo 2020

https://youtu.be/qN5sx1mOrlw?si=GaxlB0FiypbZBiMp

Hoyt Axton & Renee Armand – Boney Fingers

https://youtu.be/V1sSAqJ-mg0?si=cptI1TToIb7FPShL

Miles Davis et al – Time After Time

https://youtu.be/VLEj7E8ORU4?si=q5GVFfxVPJodeEhI

Cyndi Lauper – Live in Yokohama 1991

https://youtu.be/qmxqHenaFhA?si=dE4PpabWdpGZV1cv

Billy Bragg – Never Buy The Sun

https://youtu.be/6uWw7kuiCss?si=uGZRHYWi641Rzue1

Natalie Merchant – Keep Your Courage album

https://youtu.be/z_Zsku7Cqw8?si=mcvB8MUemHLDVIbE

Sofía Valdés – Little Did I Know

https://youtu.be/qOKS7qN0who?si=myAgiRGaeb5uBjaW

Neil Young & Crazy Horse – F*cking Up

https://youtu.be/SS3PrUoFb5M?si=vwZlhhy68DvdioQw

Zahara at the 7th EMY Africa Awards

https://youtu.be/pk5RXddQcik?si=B95LSWbPPMGKZQTh

Romeo Santos – Solo Conmigo

https://youtu.be/69ppp5Ipook?si=zTXgFy6nFq56DYuI

Jazz Effects de Panamá – Punta de lanza Manhattan

https://youtu.be/ZB1OiepkOLs?si=WXWOcud3Bm1f3xVv

Contact us by email at fund4thepanamanews@gmail.com

To fend off hackers, organized trolls and other online vandalism, our website comments feature is switched off. Instead, come to our Facebook page to join in the discussion.

These links are interactive — click on the boxes