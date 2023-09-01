¿Wappin? on Labor Day Weekend / en el fin de semana del Día del Trabajo

0
Panamanian diaspora
Sofia Valdés, a Panamanian in the diaspora, in Chicago. Photo from Jonathan Aguilar’s Twitter feed.

Now the Friday playlist gets into September
Ahora la lista de reproducción del viernes llega a septiembre

Karen Peralta & Daniela Vergara – Popurrí de Tambor Norte
https://youtu.be/i-BQZfbICxM?si=brfvc-sV9HPx5E4P

Bob Dylan – Hurricane
https://youtu.be/voH11xV4AKI?si=sfNx6UM4pdNIxyDC

Mon Laferte En Directo 2020
https://youtu.be/qN5sx1mOrlw?si=GaxlB0FiypbZBiMp

Hoyt Axton & Renee Armand – Boney Fingers
https://youtu.be/V1sSAqJ-mg0?si=cptI1TToIb7FPShL

Miles Davis et al – Time After Time
https://youtu.be/VLEj7E8ORU4?si=q5GVFfxVPJodeEhI

Cyndi Lauper – Live in Yokohama 1991
https://youtu.be/qmxqHenaFhA?si=dE4PpabWdpGZV1cv

Billy Bragg – Never Buy The Sun
https://youtu.be/6uWw7kuiCss?si=uGZRHYWi641Rzue1

Natalie Merchant – Keep Your Courage album
https://youtu.be/z_Zsku7Cqw8?si=mcvB8MUemHLDVIbE

Sofía Valdés – Little Did I Know
https://youtu.be/qOKS7qN0who?si=myAgiRGaeb5uBjaW

Neil Young & Crazy Horse – F*cking Up
https://youtu.be/SS3PrUoFb5M?si=vwZlhhy68DvdioQw

Zahara at the 7th EMY Africa Awards
https://youtu.be/pk5RXddQcik?si=B95LSWbPPMGKZQTh

Romeo Santos – Solo Conmigo
https://youtu.be/69ppp5Ipook?si=zTXgFy6nFq56DYuI

Jazz Effects de Panamá – Punta de lanza Manhattan
https://youtu.be/ZB1OiepkOLs?si=WXWOcud3Bm1f3xVv

 

Contact us by email at fund4thepanamanews@gmail.com

To fend off hackers, organized trolls and other online vandalism, our website comments feature is switched off. Instead, come to our Facebook page to join in the discussion.

These links are interactive — click on the boxes

endurance

 

FB_2

 

Tweet

 
PDC
 

VFA_4

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR