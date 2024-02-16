Physicians for Human Rights Israel, Despite a World Court order…

Doctors stage a protest outside the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs in The Hague, demanding an end to the Israeli genocide in Gaza. From a Quds News Network video.

The continuing attack on Gaza hospitals

by PHRI

We have urgently appealed to the Military Advocate General and the Attorney General today in response to Israel’s orders to evacuate all personnel and patients from Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis.

The lack of alternative healthcare responses has prompted the WHO to characterize Israel’s evacuation orders for hospitals in northern Gaza as a “death sentence.”

Additionally, given the collapse of Gaza’s healthcare system, the International Court of Justice has ordered Israel to take immediate action to prevent catastrophe. The current demand to evacuate Nasser Hospital blatantly contradicts the court’s instructions.

